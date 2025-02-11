'No eggs': Richmonders shopping for winter storm struggle to find eggs due to shortage

RICHMOND, Va. — In grocery stores across Richmond, there were long lines at the checkout as thousands of people prepared for the winter storm expected to impact the region on Tuesday.

It was a familiar scene to Richmonders used to the hustle of shoppers and sparsely populated shelves in the hours before a storm.

But this go-around, it wasn’t the bread and milk that were hard to find.

“She shelves are picked over,” said Richmond resident Erica Thomas. “The juice is gone and no eggs.”

Egg shortages and high eggs prices have affected supermarkets across the country. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 20 million egg laying chickens have died in the last quarter because of the Avian Flu, stains of the influenza virus that primarily infects birds.

Now some consumers say they’re starting to feel the impact.

“I haven’t really been following but I know we’ve got to watch out for the eggs,” said Richmond resident Mason Low.

Some chains like Trader Joe’s and Costco are capping how many eggs people can buy to one dozen a day, while other stores are out of eggs within a few hours of putting them on the shelves.

The shortages have some thieves hatching plans, including in Pennsylvania where more than 100,000 eggs were stolen from a distribution center. Similar thefts have been reported across the country.

While some Richmonders say they’re not used to an egg hunt in February, they’re more bothered by inflation and the rising costs of groceries all around. The prices have kept many from filling up the grocery cart in preparation for inclement weather.

“Prices are high, and money is tight so I’m getting what I need and that’s it,” said Erica Thomas.

The Thomas family says prices are becoming more reminiscent of their time living overseas.

“I couldn’t wait to get back just to have affordable food costs again and it’s getting back up there,” said Shawn Thomas. “I feel like we’re in Europe again.”

