Virginia DMV expands walk-in and appointment service

RICHMOND, Va. -- Things are starting to get back to normal at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Starting Wednesday, March 2, 2022, the DMV will "expand access to DMV Customer Service Centers by offering both appointments and walk-ins Monday through Friday, according to a statement from the state agency.

“We’ve studied the data thoroughly and heard our customers. We can now meet everyone’s needs by offering the best of both worlds,” Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford said in a statement. “Although we’ve seen a shift to alternate service options such as online and mail, we also understand that sometimes you just need to visit an office. We are thrilled to continue offering customers a choice of service opportunities.”

DMV had been using appointment service on Monday and Friday and walk-in for service on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Saturday.

Saturday will remain open for walk-ins at offices with Saturday hours.

“This hybrid model will not only better accommodate Virginians’ schedules, but will also allow our DMV to serve more customers, more quickly," Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller said.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, most DMV locations switched to an appointment-only model in an effort to thin out the crowd of people waiting for service.

A select few allowed walk-in customers.

A hybrid model of serving walk-in and appointment-only customers on alternating days launched in October 2021.

In May 2021, a CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigation looked into some of the problems the DMV experienced during the pandemic.

CBS 6 Problem Solver Brendan King and photojournalist Curtis Akers visited the Mineral DMV where people line up hours outside before the doors open at 8:30 a.m. The DMV Select office in Louisa County did allow walk-in customers and those customers arrive early hoping to take care of their business on a first-come, first-served basis.

In October 2021, the DMV said operating by appointment has been overwhelmingly popular with customers, 77% of whom said in a survey that they wished to see appointments continue.

