Most DMVs to remain appointment-only

RICHMOND, Va. -- While many businesses across Virginia are re-opening as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to slow down, in most cases, the DMV will still require you to make an appointment.

Some customers are frustrated with the news, saying that making an appointment doesn't guarantee fast service. Some tell CBS6 that they are waiting months for an appointment or driving hours to try to get inside the DMV.

Spokeswoman Jessica Cowardin said that the appointment-based system is here to stay for the time being, saying that it's an efficient way to do business. She also said that customers appreciate being able to schedule an appointment and take care of what needs to be done.

The DMV says they have added over 100,000 additional appointments across the state to allow more people to get what they need taken care of.

The DMV encourages customers to go online before making an appointment to see if they are able to do what they need without visiting an office.