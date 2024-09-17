State drops new rules to keep Virginia schools 'cellphone free'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has released its final guidelines for school districts to become cellphone-free zones by the start of 2025.

The guide banned cellphone use from the first bell of the day to the last at all public elementary, middle and high schools in Virginia.

The policy came from Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Executive Order 33 this summer which directed the VDOE to create statewide guidelines.

The final version, released Tuesday, made a few changes from the previously released draft.

The policy rejected requests from students to be able to use their phones during lunch. That rejection was based on research that showed two-thirds of U.S. students reported being distracted by their phones, averaging 200 notifications a day.

"It is essential that students have the opportunity to develop face-to-face conversations and develop critical in-person communication skills during unstructured school hours," the report stated.

Additionally, the final guide stated that school districts must be clear to parents and students about whether students can access their phones during an emergency. VDOE said it would create a task force to assist school divisions in developing emergency communication plans, according to a news release.

The state left it up to school districts to determine how phones should be stored, be it in lockers, backpacks, a designated spot in the classroom or a pouch. School districts will also decide their own policies for phone use during off-site school sponsored events, such as field trips or athletics.

The policy differs between elementary, middle and high school. High school students are permitted to use their cellphones on school grounds before the first bell and after the last bell, while the rules for middle school students during those times are up to the school districts. Elementary students are not permitted to use their phone at any time on school grounds.

A recent Washington Post-Schar School poll found broad support for the idea, with 69% of respondents in favor of it and 45% who were "strongly" in support of them.

VDOE received nearly 6,000 public comments and feedback about the policy throughout the process. In response to a commonly raised concern, the policy will allow exemptions for students who use phone apps for health monitoring. Exemptions will also be available for students with individualized education plans.

CBS6 asked viewers for their thoughts on the final policy.

Some parents expressed concern over getting in touch with their children in case of a school emergency, such as a shooting.

"I think they need to focus more on protecting the children and eliminating threats and shootings before worrying about phones," said Tara Fox on Facebook. "Phones are a form of communication. So if something bad starts happening those children can use the phone to call police, call their parents. Secure the schools and protect the children before taking away a life line."

Read the entire report here.



