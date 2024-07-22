They were pledged to President Biden. What will Virginia's 119 delegates do now?

RICHMOND, Va. -- With President Joe Biden's decision to bow out of the 2024 Presidential race, the question becomes who will replace him atop the Democratic ticket and how will that person be selected.

Dr. John Aughenbaugh, Associate Professor of Political Science at VCU, said under party rules the 3,900-plus delegates Biden won during the primary are now, in theory, free agents and are not obligated to vote for someone else.

Whoever will be the new nominee will need to win 1,976 delegates to win the Democratic nomination.

Virginia has 119 delegates and eight alternates.

Aughenbaugh said the chances those delegates will have someone to vote for other than Vice President Kamala Harris were quickly dwindling.

What will Virginia's 119 delegates do now?

Biden announced is support for Harris as his replacement on Sunday and many big name Democrats, including names floated as potential alternatives, have voiced their support as well.

Aughenbaugh said a rules committee for the Democratic National Convention meets on Wednesday to decide how the party will go about allowing those delegates to cast their vote and whether its in a virtual vote ahead of the convention or during the convention itself.

He said the earlier vote is likely their preference because it will allow the party to focus on a message of unification -- rather than a potentially contentious open primary.

"Political parties want to avoid that. They want their national convention to be a kind of sort of time to mobilize behind a candidate and energize the base for the upcoming election," Aughenbaugh said. "If you don't have a candidate already chosen, you're expending a lot of time and a lot of energy trying to figure out who your presidential nominee will be."

Meanwhile, the DNC chair put out a statement that said the party would lay out a "transparent and orderly process" in the coming days on how the selection will play out.

