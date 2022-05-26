Virginia Credit Union to open Carytown, Scott’s Addition branches in Richmond
Michael Schwartz
Virginia Credit Union will be taking over one of the glassy storefronts along Broad Street in The Icon.
RICHMOND, Va. -- On the heels of its first expansion into Carytown, Richmond’s largest credit union is on the move again in the city. Virginia Credit Union recently inked a lease for its first branch in Scott’s Addition. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
