Virginia creates cannabis agency to regulate budding industry

It is legal to possess and grow your own marijuana starting Thursday, but retail sales of the plant won’t begin until Jan. 1, 2024. Licenses will be doled out by the newly established Virginia Cannabis Control Authority. <br/>
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia took a step closer to a recreational marijuana market Thursday with the establishment of the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority, which will set up and regulate the budding industry. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

