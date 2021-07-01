Virginia creates cannabis agency to regulate budding industry

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia took a step closer to a recreational marijuana market Thursday with the establishment of the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority, which will set up and regulate the budding industry. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 7:36 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 07:36:03-04
