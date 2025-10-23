6 people accused of trying to smuggle $1.1M worth of drugs into Virginia Correctional Center for Women

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Six people are accused of attempting to smuggle $1.1 million worth of drugs into the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Corrections Office of Law Enforcement Services.

Those arrested after the months-long investigation include a former corrections sergeant, three probationers and an inmate. The news release identified them as:



Tara Hedges Catona of Glen Allen (current probationer, conspiracy to deliver narcotics to prisoner)

Brittany Louise Decarli of Portsmouth (current probationer, two counts of attempt to deliver narcotics to prisoner)

April Parrott of Gordonsville (former VADOC corrections sergeant facing five counts total, conspiracy to deliver narcotics to prisoner, attempt to deliver narcotics to prisoner, two counts of possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, and delivery of narcotics to prisoner)

Michelle Paige Rook of Glen Allen (current probationer, possess, sell, or secrete Schedule III Drug by a prisoner, conspiracy to deliver narcotics to prisoner, and possession of a Schedule III Drug by a prisoner)

Orline Terry (also known as Arlene Terry) of Glen Allen (conspiracy to deliver narcotics to prisoner)

Stephanie Nicole Vanhoudt of Troy (current inmate, possession of a Schedule III Drug by a prisoner)

“Virginia Correctional Center for Women is safer today thanks to the dedicated work of the VADOC’s Office of Law Enforcement Services,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Our team is working around the clock to keep dangerous drugs and other contraband out of our facilities. I thank them for their tireless dedication to public safety for all Virginians. Additionally, I thank the Goochland County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office for bringing these charges forward and the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office for supporting this investigation.”

The news release added that anyone with information concerning attempted smuggling is asked to call 540-830-9280.

The case remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

