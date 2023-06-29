What Virginia college leaders are saying about the US Supreme Court's affirmation action ruling

RICHMOND, Va. -- The US Supreme Court announced Thursday an end to affirmation action in US colleges. Ruling in two separate cases, the conservative supermajority disavowed race as a factor in achieving educational diversity.

Some experts say it will reduce the number of Black and Latino students on elite college campuses.

I reached out to a number of Virginia colleges and universities to find the impact of the Supreme Court decision.

A spokesperson for the University of Virginia sent a statement from the president provost that says:

To the University community,

Today, the United States Supreme Court issued an opinion that limits the ways colleges and universities can promote racial diversity at their institutions through admissions practices. While the Court stated that institutions of higher education can consider “an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise,” the majority opinion holds that Harvard and the University of North Carolina’s race-related admissions policies are unconstitutional.

As we write, we are still evaluating the opinion to determine how it may affect our current admissions approach and what changes we may need to make as a result. We will, of course, continue to follow the law. We will also continue to do everything within our legal authority to recruit and admit a class of students who are diverse across every possible dimension and to make every student feel welcome and included here at UVA.

Our commitment to diversity, in short, is not diminished, even if our ability to pursue that goal is constrained. Diversity, in all its forms, is critical to the educational experience, because students learn not just from their professors but from each other. Our goal is to prepare students to lead in a complex and dynamic world, and one of the ways we achieve that goal is to offer them as many opportunities as possible to exchange ideas and perspectives with people with different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives.

Thank you for all you contribute to this community, and we look forward to being back in touch later this summer with information about our approach going forward.

Sincerely,

James E. Ryan

President

Ian Baucom

Executive Vice President and Provost

A statement from the president of the University of Richmond says:

Today, the United States Supreme Court ruled on two cases of importance to higher education involving the consideration of race as part of a holistic admissions process, Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina and Students for Fair Admissions v. President & Fellows of Harvard College.

The Court held that the admission practices of Harvard University and the University of North Carolina violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution and, as a result, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

To ensure compliance with the Court’s decision, we will closely review the opinion and consider its implications for our admissions process.

While the Court’s decision affects the admission practices of many colleges and universities and, thus, one aspect of enhancing diversity, it does not change our ongoing commitment to building a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive University community and ensuring that all Spiders feel as though they belong in our web and can fully and authentically participate in University life.

The University of Richmond is a remarkable place because of the people that make up our community. We are stronger together because we continue to learn from each other and our varied and diverse set of backgrounds, lived experiences, and perspectives.

We will continue our important work to advance our mission — to educate in an academically challenging, intellectually vibrant, and collaborative community, preparing our students for lives of purpose, thoughtful inquiry, and responsible leadership in a diverse world.

Sincerely,

Kevin F. Hallock

President, University of Richmond

Randolph-Macon College also sent a statement that says:

Today, Randolph-Macon College acknowledges the Supreme Court’s decision on admissions policies. With respect for the Court’s ruling, we are assessing our policies while emphasizing our dedication to a diverse student body and an inclusive environment that empowers all students to succeed and thrive.

Our institution’s holistic admissions practices consider a wide range of factors, including academic achievement, extracurricular involvement, and individual experiences and potential, which are not impacted by the parameters defined by the court. Furthermore, Randolph-Macon College remains dedicated to providing robust resources, support services, and initiatives that promote inclusivity.

We recognize that diversity is not just about demographics; it is about fostering an atmosphere that encourages dialogue, embraces differences, and promotes mutual understanding. We are proud to provide opportunities for students to engage in a meaningful dialogue, exchange perspectives, and challenge their own assumptions.

Beth Campbell, Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications

I have not yet heard back from Virginia Union University.

