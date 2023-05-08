Virginia chiropractor charged with sex crimes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Grand Jury has indicted Dr. Aaron Winston, a Henrico chiropractor, on felony sex crime charges, court records showed.

Winston was charged with six counts of felony aggravated sexual battery.

The Virginia Board of Medicine previously suspended Winston's license after a patient alleged Winston made inappropriate, sexually-charged comments and fondled her while she was a patient of his between July 2019 and July 2022.

Other women also came forward with allegations against the doctor.

The Board issued its summary suspension order on March 30, 2023, until a hearing could be convened to "act upon evidence in this matter."

Dr. Winston's office is located at the intersection of Ridgefield Parkway and Gayton Road in Henrico's West End.

