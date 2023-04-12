Henrico chiropractor's license suspended after patient alleges sexual misconduct

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Virginia Board of Medicine suspended the license of Henrico Chiropractor Dr. Aaron Winston after a patient alleged Winston made inappropriate, sexually-charged comments and fondled her while she was a patient of his between July 2019 and July 2023.

The patient told the Board she reported her allegations to Henrico Police in July 2022 and a spokesperson said they do have an active criminal investigation related to the complaint.

The Board issued its summary suspension order on March 30, 2023, until a hearing could be convened to "act upon evidence in this matter."

Dr. Winston's office is located at the intersection of Ridgefield Parkway and Gayton Road.

On March 30, the Board of Medicine suspended Winston's license to practice saying a substantial danger to public safety warranted the action.

In its suspension order, the Board laid out the allegations involving three of Winston's female patients.

The first patient, Patient A, told board investigators she began to see Winston in 2019 when she was in her early 20s.

She claimed Winston liked to talk to her about her sexuality and her sex life.

Patient A told board investigators that during her chiropractic appointments, he said things like "Now that I am quasi-hard," and "you must know how you affect men by the way you dress."

She also said he pinched her buttock and fondled both of her breasts and nipples.

According to the Board order, Dr. Winston also told Patient A about another patient of his, Patient B in the report, who allegedly sent him sexually explicit photos through Facebook.

Patient A said he showed her a photo of Patient B and stated about Patient B, "big tits are great but that doesn't constitute good breasts, it's all about the nipples."

A third female patient, Patient C, told a board investigator Winston reached into her bra and lifted each of her breasts to put them into an activator tool.

Patient C said Winston did not warn her that he would touch her breasts.

Melissa Hipolit called Winston's office and asked to speak with him about the allegations and the Board's action.

A woman who answered said she would call him and call Hipolit back, but that has not yet happened.

