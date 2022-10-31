Virginia Center Commons is officially closed, but here's how you can buy some pieces from it

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — The Virginia Center Commons mall in Glen Allen is officially closed as of Monday. But, there's a cash-only sale happening in the mall on Tuesday.

The mall is selling furniture from the food court as well as fixtures around the mall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Richmond Times Dispatch reported that developers are planning to build hotels near properties where the mall currently stands.

Virginia Center Commons is also adjacent to the incoming Henrico sports complex, a $50 million facility that is becoming a center for sports tourism.

Part of the mall was already demolished to accommodate the construction of the sports complex.