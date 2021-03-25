Virginia brothers, last of 9 siblings, reunite after being vaccinated: 'You're as sweet as sugar'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two Virginia brothers in their 90s who have stayed apart for the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic have been reunited now that they are vaccinated.

For 92-year-old Charles Longest and his 90-year-old brother, Calvin, few things are as important as family.

“When you have a family of love, you've got it all down pat,” Calvin Longest said.

WTVR Calvin and Charles Longest

But for the brothers, who are the last remaining of nine siblings, hot dogs may not be too far behind.

Their weekly hot dog dates at Costco, which were facilitated by their children, were how the two stayed connected.

“After we all eat that hot dog, then we go around pick up the little things around throughout,” Charles Longest said.

But those Costco adventures were brought to halt by COVID-19. That is because Calvin lives in an assisted living facility where visitations were suspended as a precaution. That kept the brothers separated for a year.

“It's like the bottom dropped out,” Calvin Longest explained. “It's a big disappointment.”

The two stayed in touch over the phone, but as Charles' daughter-in-law said, it was like the nonagenarians lost a year.

“It's just very difficult when you see someone hang out so much and all of a sudden, you know, being their age, everything cut off from them,” Theresa Longest said.

WTVR Calvin and Charles Longest

But that changed Tuesday when both men, who are now vaccinated, were able pick up where they left off. The touching reunion was captured on video.

"You're as sweet as sugar," Calvin Longest said.

"I know. I love you, too," Charles Longest replies.

"You-re mighty fine," Calvin Longest responds.

For Calvin, it was a day he thought would never come and said was "long overdue."

“It's whole year without a hot dog,” Calvin Longest said. “I just don't know how people make it without a hot dog.”

Sadly, the hot dog portion of their reunion didn't happen since Costco does not yet allow dining in. So the brothers went to Cracker Barrel.

“We didn't get a hot dog. One disappointment after another,” Calvin Longest laughed. “But Cracker Barrel was a good substitute.”

But there is no substitute brotherly love.

“The light came on. Love was available,” Calvin Longest said.