Virginia brothers saw cars 'totally spun around' on trip from Charlottesville to Norfolk

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rob and David Willis saw it all driving from Charlottesville to Norfolk through the storm Sunday.

From snow to sleet to freezing rain, and plain old rain, their journey featured a little bit of everything.

"It's been pretty slushy," Rob said.

Rob wanted to see his brother one more time before his ship deploys Monday.

"If I miss my ship's movement, I will go to jail. I got no choice," Rob said.

When we caught up with the pair in Goochland, they had not personally had any problems, but they did see some others needing help.

"All the accidents we did see they were totally spun around, so they must have taken a doozy," Rob said.

WTVR David and Rob Willis

Across the state, Virginia State Police troopers responded to 486 disabled vehicles, and 482 crashes.

On I-81 near Blacksburg, four tractor trailers and a pickup truck crashed in the afternoon.

First responders in Powhatan helped a driver that crashed into a tree.

And, a vehicle overturned just off the Powhite in Richmond.

"If you got four wheel drive or a car that's got all wheel drive I think you'll be alright," Ed Lane, who lives in Goochland said.

Lane got out briefly for some coffee with his wife on Sunday evening, but he planned to stay in for the rest of the night.

"If it stays warm and rains all night it would be pretty good, but if it ices up I wouldn't come out in it," Lane said.

A decision Sara Owens with VDOT hopes other drivers will make too.

"It's still important for drivers to remember pavement is still wet even if it looks like there may not be snow on the road or it might be bare pavement with the freezing temperatures, it could be frozen and slippery," Owens said.