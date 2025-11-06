Truck driver charged after fiery crash on Virginia bridge tunnel

SUFFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the northbound lanes of the Monitor-Merrimac Bridge Tunnel.

A Freightliner was traveling northbound on the MMBT when it slowed due to traffic, according to police.

A second Freightliner, loaded with lumber, was unable to stop in time and struck the first tractor trailer.

Virginia State Police

The tractor trailer carrying lumber then caught fire.

The driver of the second tractor trailer, Marvin Tucker, 52, of Whitakers, North Carolina, was charged with following too closely.

No one was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.