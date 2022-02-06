Codi Bigsby Missing: Volunteers search woods in hopes of finding missing Virginia boy

HAMPTON, Va. — Saturday marked day six of volunteers searching for a missing 4-year-old Virginia boy who was reported missing by his father, Cory Bigsby, Monday, Jan. 31.

"I hope they find little Codi," 10-year old Amiah said.

Amiah and her family have been out searching throughout the day. They are one of many volunteers out searching through the woods and passing out flyers with Codi Bigsby’s pictures.

Ryan Wilbur

"I’m out here to find a young man missing that needs to be found. How does that young boy feel right now? It’s cold. He probably doesn’t know what’s going on. We don’t know what’s going on either," said Roger Lee, a volunteer searching for the child.

Most volunteers searching in the woods were parents, with missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby hitting home for many.

"I have two daughters. We just want to find him and help him," Lee said.

Earlier Saturday, community members came together to decorate a tree near Buckroe Beach to put candles and flowers around the tree. All having faith that Codi will be found safe and alive.

"It brings hope and faith to bring awareness and keep Codi and everybody strong," Shannon Wilburt said.

WTKR Codi Bigsby

Balloons and candles with Codi’s face on them surrounded the tree to keep Codi’s name alive.

"I have a grandson who’s two years old. If he went missing I wouldn’t sleep," Wilburt said

"Anybody’s child that’s lost is everybody’s child," Marquita Latta said.

All of the volunteers hope that he’s found safe and alive.

"This is bringing the community together to say he’s not going to be forgotten. He’s a little star in everyone’s eyes right now. " Latta said.

Volunteers say they will continue searching for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby and will expand their search in other parts of Hampton.

RELATED: Community grows weary, wants answers in Codi Bigsby case