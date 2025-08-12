Inside Virginia Beach's new surf lagoon: What you need to know

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 2.67-acre surf lagoon at Atlantic Park in Virginia Beach will officially open on August 16, according to project organizers. Water is already flowing at the lagoon, where project organizers have been fine-tuning wave modules that will allow customization for both beginners and experienced surfers.

The facility is expected to generate up to 1,000 waves per hour, offering year-round surfing opportunities in 55-minute sessions.

"Yeah, I was excited about that," Jewel Evans, a Virginia Beach surfer, said. "I had a session on the 16th, and I could not wait to get out there."

Session rates will vary by season and wave profile, ranging from $90 to $161.

The surf lagoon is part of the larger Atlantic Park development, which includes the already-opened Dome entertainment venue. Additional features still under construction include restaurants, shops and apartments. Virginia Beach business owners are anticipating the economic impact of the new attraction.

"I hope we get some business for the wintertime," Manny, who owns Waffles & Company at 18th Street and Pacific Avenue, said.

Manny's restaurant is located adjacent to the construction site, and he noted the challenges during the building process.

"They couldn't go in and out of my parking lot because they had a lot of trucks bringing the materials, but I guess it was all over now," Manny said.

The $350 million project represents a partnership between the city of Virginia Beach and private entities, including Venture Reality Group and musician Pharrell Williams. The city's $150 million investment secures its ownership of the entertainment venue, improved streetscape and parking garages.

Those interested in booking a surf session/lesson at Atlantic Park, click here.

