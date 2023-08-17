This Virginia school system is in need of roughly 100 custodians

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Back-to-school season is coming earlier this year for many districts in Hampton Roads, and still needed in many areas are teachers and staff to make that happen smoothly.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools reports that it is still looking to fill a variety of positions, especially in the custodial departments. In fact, they have about 100 openings for custodians district-wide.

According to VBCPS, pay for a custodian starts at $14.19 an hour.

VBCPS spokesperson Julie Braley says the district is in good shape regarding the number of bus drivers it has, unlike recent past years; however, it needs about 40 more bus assistants.

Braley said bus assistants help special needs students on and off the bus as well as helping them on the bus ride.

As for teachers, VBCPS has 14 vacancies at the high school level, seven for middle school, and about 30 for elementary schools.

Virginia Beach Public Schools starts the 2023-2024 school year Monday, August 28. Teachers will be returning to their classrooms next Monday, August 21.

For details on how to apply for a job with VBCPS, click here.

Meanwhile, many area public school districts are hiring. Below are a few that responded with current openings.

Newport News: 13 elementary teachers, 25 middle school teachers, 14 high school teachers, 5 custodians, 10 bus assistants.

Chesapeake: 42 elementary teachers, 11 middle school teachers: 9 high school teachers, 54 custodians, 6 bus assistants, 77 bus drivers, 47 school nutrition workers.

Suffolk: 46 elementary teachers, 33 middle school teachers, 26 high school teachers, 4 custodians.

Hampton: 7 elementary teachers, 6 middle school teachers, 5 high school teachers, 10 bus drivers.

Williamsburg James City County: 3 elementary teachers, 3 high school teachers, 7 custodians, 11 bus assistants.

Portsmouth: 42 elementary teachers, 10 middle school teachers, 10 high school teachers, 10 bus assistants, 16 custodians.