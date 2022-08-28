VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach’s school system has become one of the latest to adopt policies and regulations that restrict cell phone usage during school hours.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that under the regulations, students must keep their cell phones off and put away in a personal bag or in a teacher designated area “during instructional time or in instructional settings.”

This includes if a student leaves the classroom and in auditoriums, gyms, locker rooms and more.

Teachers will also not be permitted to allow students to use cell phones to “to fill instructional time or to occupy students in lieu of providing instructional activities or as a reward.”

Virginia Beach Education Association President Kathleen Slinde said the organization is encouraging students and their families to comply with the new regulation, as it will help reduce distractions in the classroom.

Accommodations will be available for students who need their devices for medical or other reasons that are included in their individualized education program or 504 plan.