Virginia Beach Fishing Pier opening delayed until further notice

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Despite prior statements that the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier would reopen on April 1, a representative for the city of Virginia Beach told CBS 6 sister station News 3 Monday that it would be delayed until further notice.

The pier has been closed since January 27 when a motorist drove off the end of the pier, leaving the end damaged.

The Virginia Beach Fishing Pier opened in 1950 and sits at the end of 15th Street. It is frequently the subject of photos and artwork created about the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

It was partially damaged when the car drove off the edge, breaking through the wood railing before careening into the water.

A representative for Virginia Beach said that the contractor for the bridge's repairs had provided engineering plans and obtained a permit. The city had not yet been notified of the completion of those repairs.

The representative said that the city would schedule an inspection once it has been notified that the repairs are complete.

The representative was not able to provide any timeline for the repairs and inspection.

A spokesperson for the group that owns the pier told News 3 that the opening was delayed due to weather conditions. They went on to say the group is doing everything they can to open in April.