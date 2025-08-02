Virginia Beach lifeguards warn of dangerous conditions: 'Be prepared'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — High winds and choppy waves are creating dangerous swimming conditions at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Lifeguards are advising caution for beachgoers as conditions are expected to remain rough for several days.

Virginia Beach's lifeguards assisted in rescuing a distressed swimmer just two hours into the weekend. The rough water has many beach visitors taking extra precautions.

"The tide is ripping you sideways while the waves are trying to crash over. It's rough, and do all you can to fight it," Shaun Ferrick told WTKR.

Ferrick, who doesn't live near a beach, noticed the challenging conditions on Friday.

"You need to stay on top of everyone in the water," he added. "She's [his daughter] been sitting here, and the waves will come up with her floaties and just start pulling her out. It's crazy."

WATCH: Rip currents risk high at Virginia Beach on Sunday

Rip currents risk high at Virginia Beach on Sunday

The Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service reports that rescues have been below average this summer, partly due to good weather conditions.

However, after several days of heat and humidity, a cold front moved through Thursday night. This led to high winds, increased surf heights, and messy water conditions.

"The ocean has been very forgiving, and now it's going to lay claim to what it likes to do, which is cause havoc," said Tom Gill of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service. "Our job is to warn people about that and make sure they don't put themselves in dangerous situations."

Gill advises swimmers to stay close to a lifeguard and not go deeper than knee-level in the surf.

Lifeguards will remain on duty until approximately 7:30 p.m., an important reminder for anyone heading to the beach.

"Be prepared. You're going to get knocked over, pushed around, and dragged around. Just be prepared and have someone watching you all the time," Ferrick said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.