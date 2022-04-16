Watch
Loss of Virginia Beach Mounted Patrol horse is 'will be extremely difficult to overcome'

277963513_3148938112092892_2926597078261110650_n.jpg
Virginia Beach Mounted Patrol
277963513_3148938112092892_2926597078261110650_n.jpg
275431802_986360855344049_3434973308264742756_n.jpg
277974480_707848040242924_4482636619841629390_n.jpg
275676178_367230815415506_8657349571196467512_n.jpg
276955318_1026704858280119_4396250681786216954_n.jpg
Posted at 8:50 AM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 08:50:03-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Mounted Patrol Unit is mourning the loss of one of its horses.

The department announced that its horse Mick died after experiencing a medical emergency while patrolling the Oceanfront on April 8.

Mick was a Percheron/Thoroughbred cross who was born in 2004. He had been with the unit since July 2015. Before that, he served with the New Castle County, Delaware, Police Mounted Patrol from 2011-2015.

The horse was recognized by his mohawk-style haircut and white patch on his nose, which members of the unit jokingly referred to as a "barcode."

"The impact of his passing to the Virginia Beach community, the police department, the members of the Virginia Beach Mounted Patrol, and mostly to Mick's partner MPO L. Kreitzman, will be extremely difficult to overcome. On behalf of the members of the Mounted Patrol, allow me to thank you for your support during this difficult time," the unit wrote.

Mick the Virginia Beach Mounted Patrol horse

