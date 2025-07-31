Drowning reported at Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police confirmed a person died following a drowning at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Thursday morning.

Police responded to a drowning at 16th Street and the Boardwalk around 6:58 a.m., according to authorities.

Officials have not released the identity of the person who died or any circumstances surrounding the drowning.

WTKR News 3 spoke with two men who were at the beach when the reported drowning happened. One of them said they tried to perform CPR on the person.

“We rushed to help. We pulled him out. Nobody was there to start the CPR,” said one beachgoer. “I’m not so knowledgeable about doing it, but I started doing the best I [could].”

Another person also tried CPR until first responders arrived, the men said. However, they said they believe it was too late.

“They were trying to help as much as possible, but I don’t think he was alive anymore,” one of the men told News 3.

This is a developing story.

