How Virginia-based Mercy Chefs is helping storm victims

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia-based Mercy Chefs is on the road again.

This time the faith-based nonprofit is helping victims in Moss Point, Mississippi after an EF2 tornado tore through town.

"It's like taking a disaster and putting it in a blender and then pouring it back out," Mercy Chefs founder Gary LeBlanc said. "The homes here are ripped apart. Lives are completely in an uproar."

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Dana Jackson holds her four-month-old daughter Brynlee Jackson, while she and daughter Genesis Jackson, three, watch relatives salvage personal items from a relative's mobile home that was demolished by an apparent Sunday night tornado that swept through Louin, Miss., Monday, June 19, 2023.

Mercy Chefs provides hot meals to residents and first responders in disaster zones.

"We are actually able to get dinner meals out last night and today we've got our mobile kitchen in and we're continuing to ramp up," he said.

LeBlanc said they're also handing out supplies to help with cleanup both in Moss Point and almost 1,000 miles away in Perryton, Texas.

While both of those disasters were tornado related, it is now hurricane season and LeBlanc said Mercy Chefs has staged resources across the country.

"I'll be traveling next week to Honduras where we have a teaching and training center base," he said. "Unfortunately, it looks like we're going to get the remnants of the first hurricane of the year track right over top where we're going to be in Honduras."

LeBlanc said no matter where Mercy Chefs go, they get to help someone through what is likely among the worst times of their life.

"We believe that amazing things happen over shared meals," he said. "Ww get to go and do that and help people find hope and normalcy in the midst of a terrible disaster."

To learn about more Mercy Chefs, click here.

