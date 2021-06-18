Fines coming for those who releasing non-biodegradable balloons in Virginia

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Releasing non-biodegradable balloons into the air will soon be illegal in the state of Virginia.

Del. Nancy Guy (D - Virginia Beach) has been working on this effort for years and said the law goes into effect July 1.

Balloons released into the air sometimes wind up in power lines and on beaches.

Christina Trapani, owner of Eco Maniac Company, an eco-friendly online store and traveling retail store selling alternatives to single-use plastics, said she has been studying balloon debris for the past 10 years.

“In some of our more remote beaches here in Virginia, we’re seeing balloons in quantities of more than 100 per mile. They are a pretty significant issue. They’ve been determined to be one of the topmost dangerous types of litter for marine animals,” said Trapani. “A lot of people don’t realize when they let the balloons go, they disappear for a little bit, but they come back to Earth. What goes up must come down."

And when they come down, they can sometimes be fatal to animals when they eat them or get tangled in the balloon's ribbon.

Balloons can be a problem for wildlife and power lines.

Just a few days ago, officials in California said a metallic balloon on transmission lines is believed to have caused a 35-acre brush fire.

Leaders with Dominion Energy say balloons cause problems for them, too.

“Everybody wants to celebrate. We do appreciate that, but the balloons really do cause hazards for us,” Rayhan Daudani, a Dominion Energy spokesperson, said.

He said the balloons can get into the power lines and can cause sparks, fires, and power outages.

“It’s a very real safety issue,” said Daudani.

Del. Guy, Trapini and many others worked to change the law.

Now, you’re allowed to release 49 balloons per hour, but starting on July 1 anyone over 16 years old caught releasing non-biodegradable balloons could be fined $25 per balloon.

“It’s a very exciting change,” said Trapani. “We can finally use the law to stop balloon releases - especially intentional balloon releases - in the state of Virginia.”