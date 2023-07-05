They promised a new life for this old school. Now the community is voicing concerns nothing has been done.

PETERSBURG, Va. -- It was pitched as a project that would help change the face of Petersburg. But more than two years after developers announced plans to turn the community's historic Virginia Avenue School into affordable housing for senior citizens and veterans, and build dozens of homes on empty lots, it looks like nothing has been done.

The school, which has been shuttered since 2001, was supposed to be the anchor for Equity Plus's $25 million project.

"The school will be entirely redeveloped. There will be 50 senior apartments in here along with some community space, so it will just look like a thriving senior building," Avram Fechter, with Equity Plus, said at a 2021 press conference.

Fast forward two years and neighbors have concerns because none of the promises have come to fruition.

"It would have meant a lot, I mean property value goes up, you got jobs," one neighbor told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.

While the property sits idle, neighbors said people have made their way in and out of the old school building, making it a danger to the community.

“They go in and they destroy things," one neighbor, who asked not to be identified over fear of retaliation, said. "They throw paper out. They threw trophies out. I’ve seen desks, I’ve seen chairs."

Messages CBS 6 left with Equity Plus about the status of the project have not yet been returned.

Petersburg City Council Member Howard Myers told a similar story.

“I have reached out a half dozen times in the past several months but have gotten no response," he said.

Equity Plus was supposed to have the first houses renovated by the end of 2022. The apartments slated for the school building were scheduled to open later in 2023.

The company that owns the fence around the school designed to keep people out said it was the contractor's job to maintain the fencing and they have not received a payment this year.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

