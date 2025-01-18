Virginia Attorney General files lawsuit against TikTok, its parent company: 'TikTok has crossed a line'

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares filed a lawsuit in Richmond City Circuit Court against TikTok and its parent company ByteDance Ltd.

A news release from the attorney general's office says the suit alleges the app was "intentionally designed to be addictive" for adolescent users and that the companies deceived parents and Virginian's about the app's content.

Watch: 'The West End Mom' and other Virginia creators prepare for TikTok ban

'The West End Mom' and other Virginia creators prepare for TikTok ban

The suit also seeks to hold TikTok accountable for "misleading the public regarding the app's connection to and potential for abuse by the Chinese government and Communist Party."

“For years, TikTok has marketed itself to Virginians and Americans alike as a harmless, safe, and enjoyable social media app,” Miyares said. “Yet the facts of the matter are that TikTok harms our kids and exposes them to severe profanity, sexually explicit material, violence, mature themes, and drug and alcohol content.”

The news comes as a TikTok ban looms.Friday, the United States Supreme Court voted to uphold a law requiring ByteDance to sell the platform to a U.S.-owned company or shut down in the U.S. on Sunday.

“Making matters worse, TikTok continues to misrepresent the potential for the Chinese government to access and exploit Virginians’ data. As the People’s Protector, I will use the Virginia Consumer Protection Act to shield all Virginians, and especially our children, from this deceptive and harmful conduct. TikTok has crossed a line, and today will be asked to pay a price," Miyares said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube