Virginia assistant principal, brother overheard discussing violent threats against ICE, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia assistant principal and his brother are facing charges stemming from an alleged conversation they had about threatening to hurt ICE agents for “kidnapping individuals” and a possible meeting with other like-minded individuals to discuss “ideas and plans," according to a criminal complaint.

Mark Bennett, 59, and John Bennett, 54, were arrested at Norfolk International Airport on Wednesday around 9:40 a.m. and 10:50 a.m., respectively, with the help of airport police. Both men are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, police say.

Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office John Bennett (left) and Mark Bennett (right)

The Bennetts are brothers, police say, and WTKR News 3 confirmed John Bennett is an assistant principal at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach.

News 3 obtained a criminal complaint outlining the alleged conversation between the brothers that led to their arrests.

On Saturday, Nov. 15, an off-duty Norfolk police officer was having lunch at a Virginia Beach restaurant at the same time as the Bennetts, the complaint says. The officer claims he overheard the brothers talking about “how ICE agents are kidnapping individuals and that they needed to do something about it.”

During the conversation, Mark Bennett allegedly told his brother he was going to fly to Las Vegas to meet with like-minded people and return with “enforcement ideas and plans.” He also said he recently bought an assault rifle, the complaint states, because “it utilizes the explosive rounds that are needed to penetrate the vests.”

John Bennett said he wanted to “go hunting,” as alleged in the complaint, and expressed interest in going with his brother to Las Vegas.

The complaint states Mark Bennett bought a ticket to fly to Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 19 — the day he and his brother were arrested at Norfolk International Airport.

“These allegations of violence against law enforcement, the very ones who protect and serve our communities, are incredibly alarming,” said VBPD Chief Paul Neudigate. “We are grateful this information was brought to our attention. VBPD was able to work with various law enforcement agencies to assess the credibility of the information, leading to today’s arrests ensuring the safety of both our law enforcement community and the public at large.”

Virginia Beach City Public Schools says John Bennett has been with the school district since 2009 and he's currently on leave.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call VBPD at 757-427-1749 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

