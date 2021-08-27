Philadelphia will join Dulles as arrival site for 'one of the largest airlifts in history'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam provided an update Friday on the state's efforts to help with the ongoing evacuation efforts of tens of thousand of U.S. citizens and their Afghan allies from the capital of Kabul.

Northam praised the efforts of everyone involved in what he called "one of the largest airlifts in history."

The governor said Dulles International Airport, which has seen 14,000 evacuees with another five flights expected Friday, will no longer be the sole point of entry for arrivals.

He said some evacuees will now be processed through Philadelphia with tens of thousands more expected to arrive in the coming days. However, Dulles will continue to be the primary airport for evacuees.

Some refugees have said they have waited 24 hours or more at Dulles to be processed, which includes testing for the coronavirus, for the next step of their journey.

Northam said that so far only 20 people have tested positive for the virus. Accordingly, they have been placed in quarantine.

Jose Luis Magana/AP Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

In terms of how officials are helping those arriving, U.S. citizens and green card holders clear customs and are given assistance if they need it.

The refugees go first to a nearby expo center for processing and then on to Fort Lee in Prince George County.

Northam said they are staying at the base for an average of 5 to 7 days at Fort Lee before being more permanently resettled. About 10% of the evacuees are staying in Virginia.

Additionally, Northam said Fort Pickett in Blackstone will get its first group of refugees Saturday while Marine Corps Base Quantico will begin operations Sunday.

"The people doing this work are very tired," Northam said. "But, yet, they've summoned the energy to serve people in need and it's nothing short, in my mind, of heroic, and it really makes me proud. It should make all of us proud of our country and also proud of our people."

