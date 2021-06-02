What bottle should be buried under Virginia's new ABC headquarters?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Which bottle of booze should Virginia bury for 100 years so that a future generation might enjoy?

That's the question the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage (ABC) asked as it prepared to open its new Hanover County headquarters.

"To celebrate this momentous occasion, [ABC] is filling a time capsule to be buried at the new location and is seeking Virginians’ help deciding which of Virginia’s finest distilled spirits should be included in the capsule," an ABC spokesperson wrote about the buried bottle.

You can let your voice be heard here.

“We love all Virginia-made spirits,” Travis Hill, Virginia ABC’s chief executive officer, said. “We think they all deserve to be included, but the time capsule will only hold one bottle and we need Virginians’ help picking which one that will be.”

Voting is open through June 13, 2021.