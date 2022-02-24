Virginia ABC stores return to normal hours

RICHMOND, Va. -- All 396 Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores will go back to their normal operating hours starting March 1.

The stores have been on reduced hours since January after the rise in COVID-19 cases made staffing difficult, officials said.

Now, they will open daily at 10 a.m. — except for the stores that regularly open later on Sundays.

Store closing times will remain the same, as those did not change in January. Those times vary by store.

“With COVID-19 case numbers once again falling in Virginia, we are now able to return to our normal operating hours,” said Travis Hill, chief executive officer of Virginia ABC via press release. “We truly appreciate our retail team’s dedication and flexibility throughout this pandemic, and we look forward to serving our customers with expanded hours soon.”

Customers can still place orders online for curbside pickup or home delivery in nearly all areas of the commonwealth.

