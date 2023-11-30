Viral video of RPD traffic stop sparks conversation with Richmond residents, police

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond neighborhood is calling for accountability from police after a viral video allegedly showed an officer punching a man during a traffic stop.

Richmond Police said the incident happened in November in the city's Gilpin Court along Saint James Street.

Police say that the incident is currently under investigation.

Richmond Police can be heard in a five-minute video telling the driver, Bruce Black Jr., to get out of the car.

Black can be heard asking police dozens of times to show a warrant. The video shows the incident escalate as police pull the man out of the car.

The video then shows one officer punching Black, before police tackle, taze and detain him.

Faith leaders held a meeting between Gilpin Court residents, Richmond Police, and their councilwoman to address concerns about the traffic stop.

People expressed their frustrations about equity in policing and the structure of the system in place.

“A trusted individual should have told him 'Listen they don’t have to show it to you' if it’s the law. You look at someone who is weak in the moment and is overtaken. It is not okay and it is not right," said Donte McCutchen, a pastor who helped to organize the meeting.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said RPD leadership showed up to explain the details of the situation.

He said they wanted to have a conversation about how police and the community can work together to avoid future incidents that may damage their relationship.

“We wanted to address it head on and so that is why it is important to be here to hear it. It’s an uncomfortable conversation but it is an important one," Chief Edwards said. "Every time we see one of our citizens interact in a way with our law enforcement it can be upsetting. I have never seen a use of force that looks pretty."

RPD said they were already in the neighborhood that day gathering information about a shooting that had taken place a week prior.

They said Black gave them a reason to find probable cause. Police were able to obtain a warrant and pull him over.

Edwards said the video only shows a small portion of a much lengthier interaction. He said an investigation was launched immediately per the protocol of force being used, and the incident is being turned over to the Use of Force Board.

That board will determine if policies were used and tactics were followed.

“We take these investigations very seriously. Using force on members of the public is one of the most serious things in law enforcement and it is important to be as transparent as possible,” Edwards said.

CBS6's legal expert Todd Stone analyzed the video and noted that the man kept saying he wanted to see the warrant which shows in his mind he believes there is a legal right to have a warrant physically served.

According to Stone, the law does not require police to serve people physically with a warrant, because the extra time in getting a physical warrant could lead to the destruction of evidence, or a suspect acting more aggressively.

“You pretty much have to go with the officers. It always makes sense for you to comply. The time for you to contest that is later with the lawyer,” Stone said.

The meeting ended with the community creating goals of bringing a defense attorney in to educate people on their rights.

The community is also calling on their lawmakers for more funding to increase police de-escalation training.

Police said drugs and money were found on Black while conducting the search warrant.

Black is currently facing felony charges for the assault of an officer and possession with intent to distribute drugs.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

