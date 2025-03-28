RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond area has produced dozens of Major League Baseball players who began their journey in the 804. This season, one player to watch is Vinny Pasquantino, known for his unusual support system growing up.

At the Kansas City Royals' training camp in Arizona, Pasquantino approaches his first normal spring training, focusing on self-improvement after coming off the best season of his professional career.

"This is really kind of the first normal camp that I've had," he said. "The WBC, other injuries and stuff like that. Healthy. Ready to rock going into this year."

Last season, Pasquantino set career highs in every offensive category, though a late-season thumb injury cut his regular season short. He underwent surgery and an aggressive rehabilitation process that allowed him to return to the field for the postseason.

"Once the swelling went down we were able to start rehabbing it. We were getting after it pretty good," he said. "I felt like I was a big part of this team last year. I didn't want to go out without a fight of at least trying to get back."

Royals Manager John has praised Pasquantino's determination. "Vinny's injury was an extreme injury. To have that internal fight to come back was awesome," he said. "These guys have set the bar for themselves at that level. Why wouldn't you want to be out there in that scenario when you get an opportunity to be on a big league field?"

The Royals expect an All-Star caliber year from their first baseman, who draws significant support from his hometown.

"It's super special being from the 804," Pasquantino said. "My bat model used to be called the 804. It's still in circulation, I just use a different bat now. I couldn't be more proud of where I'm from and those roots there."

Pasquantino maintains his connections to the Richmond area and has a special tie to CBS 6, which he credits for helping launch his professional career.

In high school, he played recreational league basketball under coach Jon Burkett, who emulated the intense style of Hall of Fame coach Bobby Knight. Pasquantino believes this experience prepared him for the challenges of the big leagues.

"I don't think I'm here today without Jon Burkett just teaching that intensity as an athlete," he said. "I think 12-year-old me would be very thankful of Jon Burkett teaching me the ways of how to be an athlete."

Burkett recalls his coaching style and Pasquantino's competitive spirit. "When I first started, it was very Bobby Knight-esque. Screaming, yelling. Vinny got that part of it," Burkett said. "There's no favoritism. You don't have my last name, so I'm not going to play you more or play you less; you've gotta earn it. Vinny was one of those that was up to that challenge."

Burkett noted that Pasquantino possessed an innate quality that couldn't be taught. "You could just tell, he had that spark in him that he wanted to win. He wanted to win bad and he would do anything it took to help us out," Burkett said.

As he prepares for the upcoming season, Pasquantino shares advice for young athletes looking to follow in his footsteps.

"Just go have a good time," he said. "Enjoy the people you're around because those relationships you build within the game are going to last longer than how long you play in the game."

Pasquantino and Burkett remain in touch, with the Burketts trying to see him play whenever the Royals visit Baltimore. Although Pasquantino and his family no longer reside in Richmond, he plans to hold an offseason camp there later this year, aiming to inspire the next generation of 804 All-Stars.

