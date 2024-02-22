Village Green RVA offers community and healthy food to Virginia families: 'It takes a village'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Village Green RVA is a new Richmond-area nonprofit hoping to foster community through healthy meals and a brand new gathering space.

"My heart is geared for that of a servant, so it’s scratching my itch," Village Green RVA head chef Chris Winans said. "I’ve cooked for people a lot in my life, but this is a whole different ball game."

Housed in the recently renovated Coastal Church Bethany Campus in Chesterfield, Village Green RVA hopes to foster a space for community. They hope to be an outlet for those who are struggling or need extra assistance, including foster families, single parents, senior citizens, and even some schools.

"Those that may not be able to get the support they need through the government or other agencies but just can’t do it themselves," Katie Kenyon, executive director of Village Green RVA, said.

The once-single mother explained she knows exactly what it feels like to need help.

"As a former single parent, a foster parent through Richmond City, there were often times that even for myself it was too much to even figure out how to have the time to boil pasta," Kenyon said.

Village Green has partnered with more than 30 different nonprofits, all of which will be able to use their newly renovated meeting rooms and kitchen. Every event held inside the space will include healthy, free, pre-prepared meals because a major part of their mission is to create community and easy access to healthy meals.

"We really believe that healthy food is the main cornerstone to make sure that families can thrive," Kenyon said. "We can take that off of their plate, or put it onto their plate."

Village Green RVA is holding a Grand Opening on Friday, February 23 from 9 a.m. until noon, and on Saturday, February 24.

The nonprofit will kick off its programming with a Foster and Adoptive Parents Night Out from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.villagegreenrva.org/.



