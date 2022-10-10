Family opens up about flight instructor killed in plane crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- The family of a Hampton University graduate and Virginia flight instructor killed in a plane crash has shared some words about their loved one.

Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman was killed in an October 6 crash at Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

Viktoria Ljungman Viktoria Ljungman

"Our beloved daughter, sister, and grandchild Viktoria Ljungman unexpectedly and tragically passed away last Thursday. She was not even 22 and a half years old, and we are devastated by this enormous loss," a statement from Viktoria's family released through Hampton University read. "To know Viktoria was to love her, and not just for her family. Everyone who interacted with Viktoria admired her kindness and intelligence, and respected her tremendous dedication and work ethic."

Ljungman moved to Virginia from Sweden to attend Hampton University.

She later became a flight instructor, and recently earned her commercial pilot license.

State Police said Ljungman was teaching an 18-year-old Hampton student when the plane crashed shortly afer takeoff.

That 18-year-old student and another teenage Hampton student survived the crash but suffered life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash remained ongoing.

Virginia State Police

"Viktoria loved Hampton University and her Pirate family. We deeply appreciate that Hampton University made it possible for Viktoria to study in the U.S. on a full scholarship, to achieve her dream of becoming a pilot, and to compete for her school on the tennis courts and on the sailing team," the statement continued. "We also wish to express our appreciation for all the manifestations of love and support from to all those in Virginia and the U.S. who knew and loved Viktoria, and ask that our privacy be respected at this very difficult time."

Ljungman maintained an Instagram page where nearly 20,000 people followed her progress as a pilot.

Her followers left sympathetic comments and prayers on her page.

