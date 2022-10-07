Hampton University grad killed, students hurt in Virginia plane crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- A flight instructor was killed when one of her students crashed a Cessna 172 shortly after taking off from Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 23, of Williamsburg died in the Thursday afternoon crash. The native of Sweden had attended Hampton University, became a flight instructor, and recently earned her commercial pilot license.

The 18-year-old student pilot identified as Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode, of Hanover, Maryland, was also a Hampton University student.

Oyebode and a second Hampton student pilot in the plane survived but were injured in the crash.

"The investigation has revealed that during take-off, Oyebode attempted to pull the craft up at too steep of an angle, causing the engine to stall in the air, in which the aircraft dove into, and crashed into the embankment/ditch," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote. "Oyebode suffered serious injuries and was transported to the scene to Riverside Regional Hospital and then was later flown to VCU Hospital in Richmond."

Ljungman worked for Rick Aviation, according to the company's social media account. Rick Aviation partnered with Hampton University's aviation degree program, WTKR reported.

Ljungman played tennis while attending Hampton. A classmate who helped create a senior video for Ljungman shared the video on social media and called Ljungman a "sweet soul."

"My plan is to stay here in America. I want to become a pilot," Ljungman said in the video. "I'm going to work as a flight instructor first. And then work my way up to the airlines."

Neither Ljungman's family members nor representatives for Rick Aviation were ready to share memories of their loved one when reached via social media messages.

"Hampton University is aware of the unfortunate accident that occurred involving two of our students," a university spokesperson said after the crash. "The exact cause of the accident is under investigation. Out of respect for the students and their families we have no further comment at this time."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.