Vigil honors Richmond man killed in I-64 shooting: 'He loved his family'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A vigil was held Sunday to honor the life of the 23-year-old Richmond man killed in a shooting on Interstate 64 last Monday.

The shooting was reported at about 4:12 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I -64 on the Shockoe Valley Bridge.

"The driver of a Kia sedan reported that they were in the left lane when it was shot at by someone in a sedan in the center or right lane," an email from a Virginia State Police spokesperson read. "The driver of the Kia was able to exit the interstate and stop in the 500 block of E. Broad Street."

Timothy A.L.B. Richardson, who was a passenger in the Kia, was struck by the gunfire and died, according to police.

Richardson's mother, grandmother, aunt and cousin remembered the former Armstrong High School student as smart, funny, and everyone's favorite uncle.

"He was a nice guy all around and... he was a heck of a dresser," a woman said at the vigil." He loved his family. And we going to miss him -- and I never thought it would be this short of a time with him."

Family photo provided to WTVR Timothy Richardson

Richardson's family also called him the "best father" to his young daughter.

"This has got to stop. We can't do this to one another. When we do stuff like that, we don't realize the impact it's going to leave on the family," Bertha Richardson, Timothy's grandmother, said. "[His] child right now is nine months. She won't remember her father. We're just taking one another away from one another."

The shooting came after more than a dozen people were shot over the four-day holiday weekend in Central Virginia cities and counties, according to local police departments and Crime Insider sources.

State police officials said the investigation into Richardson's death is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cell phone or 804-609-5656. Tips can also be emailed to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.