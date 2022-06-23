Vigil remembers young boy killed in Father's Day fire

BLACKSTONE, Va. -- The Blackstone community is mourning the tragic loss of a toddler in their community.

The family said two-year-old Cage Pearce was not able to be rescued after flames took over his family home on Father’s Day. The family said the child was scared of the smoke and hiding under his bed.

The Virginia State Police are now investigating the cause of the house fire reported around noon on Sunday near Luke and Hardy streets.

“Cage is with God now. He is resting with his dinosaurs, he’s got his skateboards and he’s living up there,” his Grandma said.

The community is honoring the toddler's life with a memorial outside his home. Toys, flowers, pictures and even his shoes can be seen.

A young neighbor even left a picture she drew of Cage being handed off to God. The ground is lined with candles and a “C”.

“He may have only been two when we lost him but he lived his life,” his Grandma said.

The community is finding that their grief is made even greater by their fight to save his life from the fire. Lonnie Williams, a neighbor, said he jumped into action when he heard there was a fire Sunday. He said he, along with community members, did all they could to get inside. He said he dove in when he heard there was a child stuck.

“It’s hurtful. I have a daughter of my own. I can only imagine if my daughter was trapped up in there,” he said.

Through the rain, the community held a vigil for the boy on Wednesday evening. As the rain got harder, the community again jumped into action to find tarps to protect and keep sacred his memorial.

“Every day I can, every chance I can, you’re going to remember the name Cage. The city is not going to let you forget it and I’m not going to let you forget it,” he said.

The family is still finding faith through actions like the community diving into action, and the way they are coming together to grieve their beloved Cage.

“Thank you for doing what you could to try to help save Cage, Because of all of you we have an extended family,” they said.