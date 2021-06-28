Vigil honors father of 3 killed in quadruple shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- A vigil was held Sunday in Richmond's Forest Hill Park to celebrate the life of a father of three killed in a quadruple shooting in Shockoe Bottom last weekend.

The shooting happened on Crane Street in the early hours of Sunday, June 20.

Twenty-four-year-old Da'Vonta McLaurin was shot in the back of his head. At the time of the shooting, he was beside his father, who was shot in the ribs but survived, Crime Insider Jon Burkett reported.

Provided to WTVR Da'Vonta McLaurin

McLaurin's mother, Natisha Gray, said the pair had only been in Shockoe Bottom for about 20 minutes.

"They weren't feeling it because they had bike clubs, car clubs, guns everywhere. It was too much going on," Gray said.

Then she said gunfire erupted.

"All of the sudden started shooting," she said. "Everyone else pulled out guns and there was a big old shootout."

Gray's family has been struck by years of tragic situations due to violence and illnesses. She said her grief is overwhelming and she is not sure how to heal from the murder of her son. She said that she feels like she's living in a nightmare.

Gray remembered her son as "the life of the party."

"When you see Tae, you see a big smile," she told Burkett.

Police said there were hundreds of people out in the area at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.