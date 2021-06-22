Family heartbroken after father of 3 dies in weekend shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- A family was struck with tragedy this weekend after a father of three was shot and killed in Shockoe Bottom.

"He was the life of the part, when you see Tae, you see a big smile," Natisha Gray, the victim's mother, said.

The shooting shattered the hearts of his family members in eastern Henrico County.

"All of the sudden started shooting. Everyone else pulled out guns and there was a big old shootout," Gray said.

Devontae McLaurin, a 24-year-old father of three, was shot in the back of his head. At the time of the shooting, he was beside his father who was shot in the ribs but survived.

McLaurin's three children, who are all under the age of eight, found out on Monday that their Father's Day will always be without their dad.

"I didn't want to tell them on Father's Day because that's not good. We gotta go through this. Father's Day won't always be on the 20th but just to know you lost your dad on Father's Day. I've lost my daddy, my momma, my sister, my brother, now my son," Gray said.

Natisha's family has been struck by years of tragic situations due to violence and illnesses. She says that it's beyond overwhelming and she's not sure how to heal from the murder of her son. She said that she feels like she's living in a nightmare.

"They weren't even there 20 minutes and said they weren't feeling it because they had bike clubs, car clubs, guns everywhere. It was too much going on," Gray said.

Police said that at the time of the shooting, there were hundreds of people out in the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Richmond Police at (804) 780-1000.