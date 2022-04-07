Vigil held to honor Petersburg teen killed in shooting: 'He had a kind heart'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Petersburg community is mourning the homicide of a teenager.

Police say 15-year-old Tyjuan Crenshaw was killed by multiple gunshot wounds Saturday night. Police found him in a breezeway of the Lieutenants Run Apartment Complex.

Photo shared with WTVR

A second child remains in critical condition connected to the incident. Police said he arrived at the hospital during the investigation of the incident with head trauma.

Family and friends came together to hold a vigil to honor the high school freshman better known as Maestro. His unexpected death is leaving many in the community heartbroken and in tears.

“He had a kind heart. He was one of the sweetest little boys you’ll ever meet. My son is so so so heartbroken right now,” said one woman who came out.

There was much heartbreak for this high schooler gone too soon. One of his brothers emotionally explained how he didn’t deserve this, and how he deserved a good life.

Others shared stories of how they will remember him. Little ones recalled memories of him coming over to play with them while others spoke of his competitive nature and shared funny stories.

“The man came to practice with a plate of noodles,” said one of his coaches.

Several attending the vigil also made a plea for folks to put down guns.

“Put your hands on these young boys and train them up so some knucklehead who did what they did to this young boy will not do it to nobody else,” said a pastor.

So far this year Petersburg has had 21 shootings and four homicides. They had a total of 18 murders for all of 2021.

Police have not released information about what may have led to the shooting or a potential shooting suspect.

A celebration of life will take place for him on Sunday.