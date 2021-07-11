Man killed in Richmond shooting 'lit up your life,' woman says

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friends and family gathered Saturday afternoon to remember the life of Kevon Fuller.

Loved ones shared a prayer, read scripture and spoke about Fuller’s legacy and the impact he had on their lives.

“You can't think about K without laughing and smiling because he lit up your life," one woman said.

The 28-year-old was killed in a shooting on Richmond's Northside early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Meadowbridge Road for the report of a shooting just after 12:05 a.m., according to Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police.

When officers arrived, they found Fuller suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Hoonsan said.

"The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death," Hoonsan said.

No suspect information nor additional details had been released as of Saturday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.'

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.