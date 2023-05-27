Vigil honors Anthony Harris, Chesterfield teen slain in Richmond home's front yard

RICHMOND, Va. -- Family, friends and community members gathered to remember Anthony Harris on Friday afternoon.

The 17-year-old from Chesterfield County was killed in a shooting in a neighborhood on Richmond's Southside late Tuesday, according to police.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Terminal Avenue for the report of a person shot just after 11:55 p.m., Richmond Police officials said.

Police found Harris unresponsive in the front yard of a house.

"He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene," officers said.

The teen's death is the City of Richmond's 30th homicide of 2023, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

