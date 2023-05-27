Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Vigil honors Anthony Harris, Chesterfield teen slain in Richmond home's front yard

Vigil honors Anthony Harris, Chesterfield teen killed in front yard of Richmond home
Posted at 9:03 AM, May 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-27 09:03:45-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Family, friends and community members gathered to remember Anthony Harris on Friday afternoon.

The 17-year-old from Chesterfield County was killed in a shooting in a neighborhood on Richmond's Southside late Tuesday, according to police.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Terminal Avenue for the report of a person shot just after 11:55 p.m., Richmond Police officials said.

Police found Harris unresponsive in the front yard of a house.

"He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene," officers said.

The teen's death is the City of Richmond's 30th homicide of 2023, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Terminal Avenue Fatal Shooting

Local News

Police: Chesterfield teen killed in front yard of Richmond home

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
2:28 PM, May 25, 2023

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone