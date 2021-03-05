Vigil, candlelight service planned to honor life of Tajah Dye

RICHMOND, Va. -- Family and friends are gathering this weekend to remember and honor the life of 23-year-old At’Taysiyah "Tajah" Dye.

The first of two memorial events will be Friday evening at Jefferson Park in Church Hill starting at 4 p.m.

The family is asking attendants to bring a candle, along with blue and white balloons for a prayer vigil.

On Saturday, there will be a car parade and candlelight service starting at the Roses in Mechanicsville around 4 p.m. They'll drive from there to Fairfield Court, where Dye grew up.

After that they'll head to 2500 GlenLea Avenue around 5:30 p.m. to hold the candlelight service. They're asking people to wear white and bring a white candle.

Dye disappeared last month, and her body was found last week inside of her car.

Henrico Police said she had last been seen on Jan. 19 leaving a restaurant on Hull Street in Chesterfield with a man. They are still investigating her death.

Her father, Lawrence Edward Robinson, Jr., is hoping they can bring awareness to issue of women going missing across the U.S.

"I hope that they actually become very, very aware of the issue of the many thousands of missing girls throughout the United States of America," said Robinson. "And it's not just black girls. It's white girls, Mexican girls...it is a human problem of what's happening to our young girls in America."