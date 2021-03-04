Vigil brings family and friends to Ettrick Park to celebrate Chesterfield teen shot to death

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Family and friends of Eric Reid gathered at Ettrick Park on Wednesday to honor his life on what would have been his 17th birthday.

Ettrick Park is a place where he loved to hang out and play ball with friends. His life was cut short, and his loved ones are still hurting nearly two weeks after his death.

"We are going to find out who did this," said Jacqueline Laura, wiping tears. She said her boyfriend of over two years will not have died in vain.

"Eric is very loved, everyone loved him,” she said.

At the entrance to a walkway, his “17” balloon flapped in the wind as a gazebo filled with family, friends, teachers and administrators from Matoaca High School.

More than 100 gathered to celebrate a life cut tragically short by gun violence

"People came out to support him on his special day, his birthday,” Laura said. “It shows how much people cared about him."

Reid was murdered two weeks ago and his killer still hasn't been identified. That doesn't sit well with his mother, Erica Jones.

"The truth is gonna’ come out,” Jones said. “It's going to come out because too many people are talking right now."

Crime Insider sourcessaid investigators believe somebody in Ettrick knows who killed the teen, and that the person with crucial information could've easily been in Wednesday's crowd.

Police were on hand to keep a watchful eye, while a mother tried to rally his six younger siblings who say they will always look up to the sky for their bigger brother.

"We all pile up on a twin size bed in his room, every night," Jones said.

The night he was gunned down Reid was minutes from meeting his mom at a Colonial Heights convenience store. He never arrived.

Eric Reid will be laid to rest Thursday.

