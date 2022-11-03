Police release surveillance video of fatal shooting in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Chesterfield Police have released surveillance video they gathered that shows the moment a Midlothian man confronted a suspected burglar who then shot and killed him on Halloween.

The fatal shooting happened in the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane at about 3:30 a.m. Police responded and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man, later identified as 56-year-old Robert C. Ashburn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ashburn was reportedly leaving his home to head to work when he saw an unknown person going through his girlfriend's unlocked vehicle, according to police's investigation so far.

Ashburn confronted the suspect and was shot. The suspect fled the area on foot and has not been located.

A surveillance camera in the area captured video of the suspect rummaging through the vehicle. You can see the vehicle in the upper left corner of the video.

In the video, you can hear Ashburn speaking to the suspect before the shooting. The suspect can be heard saying "Bro, stop. Bro, stop, bro. Bro, stop, bro."

Police urge anyone with information about this shooting and/or the identity of the suspect to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.