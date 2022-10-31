Police investigate fatal shooting in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning near Midlothian Turnpike.

Chesterfield Police responded to the reported shooting around 3:30 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane.

Police said officers tried to save his life, but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name is still being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

At this point, the investigation indicates the unknown suspect fled the area on foot, police said.

Crime Insider @jonburkettcbs6’s sources say Chesterfield Police are investigating a homicide on North Carriage Lane, near Midlothian MS. Working to get more details for @CBS6 News at Noon. pic.twitter.com/89jhx4mF7m — Caroline Coleburn (@CColeburnTV) October 31, 2022

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

