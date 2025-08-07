Shocking video shows Virginia woman targeted at Hanover home

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A newly-released video by law enforcement showed two people targeting and stealing from an elderly Hanover County woman.

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded to the woman's Westone Road home on July 30 2025, for a reported larceny.

According to investigators, the man and woman in the video approached the victim's home and started a conversation with her.

During their interaction, the man asked to use the bathroom and was allowed inside the home.

Instead of using the restroom, the video showed he went directly to the victim's bedroom where he searched through her belongings and stole items from a jewelry box.

The woman remained outside with the victim, apparently distracting her while the theft occurred.

The value of the stolen jewelry has not yet been determined, according to investigators.

The man and woman are believed to be traveling in a black pickup truck pulling a black utility trailer.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

