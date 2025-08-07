Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Shocking video shows Virginia woman targeted at Hanover home

Video shows two people targeting a Hanover County woman in a distraction theft, with one suspect stealing jewelry while the other kept the victim occupied outside.
Police: Shocking video shows couple targeting woman at home
Posted
and last updated

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A newly-released video by law enforcement showed two people targeting and stealing from an elderly Hanover County woman.

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded to the woman's Westone Road home on July 30 2025, for a reported larceny.

According to investigators, the man and woman in the video approached the victim's home and started a conversation with her.

During their interaction, the man asked to use the bathroom and was allowed inside the home.

Instead of using the restroom, the video showed he went directly to the victim's bedroom where he searched through her belongings and stole items from a jewelry box.

The woman remained outside with the victim, apparently distracting her while the theft occurred.

The value of the stolen jewelry has not yet been determined, according to investigators.

The man and woman are believed to be traveling in a black pickup truck pulling a black utility trailer.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone