Victims identified in Outer Banks house fire that killed 3, injured 3

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Officials have identified the victims killed last week after a massive fire tore through their vacation rental home in Kill Devil Hills.

Colleen Cohan, 64, her husband William Deeg, 68, and Cienna Farr, 13, all died in the fire.

Laura Volk, 48, her 16-year-old daughter Sadie Farr and Laura's boyfriend, 55-year-old David Brewer, were all injured in the fire.

All of the victims were from Maryland.

Cienna Farr was also Laura's daughter.

The town of Kill Devil Hills said Laura and David are currently being treated in the Burn Unit at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and are both in stable condition.

Sadie was treated locally at the Outer Banks Hospital and released.

"Many hearts across the Outer Banks and Maryland communities are left to heal following this tragic incident," the town said in a release. "Please continue to keep everyone affected in your thoughts during this difficult time."

The Maryland family was renting the house during the week of the fire on Aug. 11, and the town of Kill Devil Hills said the fire impacted surrounding homes.

The property was built in 1948, and officials told us the property was required to have smoke alarms, but not sprinklers.