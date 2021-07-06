Victim, offender in Richmond double shooting identified

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police detectives identified the victim and offender in a fatal double shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike on Saturday.

On Saturday around 3:51 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men at a convenience store suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have identified the homicide victim as Tephon Reid, 24, of Chester and the offender, Grant Ellison, 28, of Richmond.

Detectives determined that Ellison shot Reid before a previously uninvolved person at the scene shot Ellison.

Detectives are not looking for any other suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.